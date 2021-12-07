PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lowered by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $986,948,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,115 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,949. The stock has a market cap of $229.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $167.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

