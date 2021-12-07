PetroDollar (XPD) 1-Day Volume Hits $33.00

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. PetroDollar has a total market cap of $750,604.36 and $33.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PetroDollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PetroDollar has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PetroDollar

XPD is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

PetroDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PetroDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PetroDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

