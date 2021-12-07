Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PHUN. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phunware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of PHUN opened at $2.99 on Friday. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $287.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 13.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.45.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 248.37% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Phunware by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

