Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Declares — Dividend of $0.37

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Shares of PDO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 396,414 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.