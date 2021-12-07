Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New $280,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 58.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 81.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $89.63 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 157.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.86.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,393 shares of company stock worth $33,590,139. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.