Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 11,126 Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,890,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signify Health alerts:

NYSE:SGFY opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.77. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have commented on SGFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.