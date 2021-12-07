Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 8,060 RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in RumbleON during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in RumbleON during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RMBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.
RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $221.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.41 million. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RumbleON Profile
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
