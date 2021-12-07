Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,341 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,256,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,666,000 after purchasing an additional 378,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,403,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,999,000 after purchasing an additional 937,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.