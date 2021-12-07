Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,430 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of OXY opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $35.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

