Pirelli & C. (BIT:PIRC) Given a €5.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.60 ($6.29) price target on Pirelli & C. (BIT:PIRC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Pirelli & C. Company Profile

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

