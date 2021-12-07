Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Position Lessened by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 490,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 291.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 254,432 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 12.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 200,145 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks during the second quarter valued at about $624,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Pixelworks during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $243.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PXLW shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

