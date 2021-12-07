Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.41. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

PAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

PAA opened at $9.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -600.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 18.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.7% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 621,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

