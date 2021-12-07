PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Up 13.3%

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) traded up 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.90. 36,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,507,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. PLBY Group’s revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 492,987 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,569 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

