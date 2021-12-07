Polkadex (PDEX) Market Cap Tops $50.32 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for $11.18 or 0.00021747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkadex has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $50.32 million and $1.45 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00059745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.56 or 0.08413809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,458.73 or 1.00117411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00076481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars.

