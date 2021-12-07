PolypuX (PUX) Price Tops $0.0006

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 35.7% against the dollar. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $24,510.73 and approximately $3,458.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.78 or 0.08431920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00058342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,287.08 or 1.01709973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00077374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002691 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

