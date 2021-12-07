Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Popular were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.12. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $87.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.