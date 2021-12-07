Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) versus 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Head to Head Comparison

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark -28.49% -10.41% -5.70% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

16.0% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Poshmark and 1stdibs.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million 5.52 $16.84 million ($1.63) -11.52 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 6.02 -$12.53 million N/A N/A

Poshmark has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Poshmark and 1stdibs.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 8 5 0 2.38 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67

Poshmark presently has a consensus price target of $34.36, suggesting a potential upside of 82.98%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Poshmark.

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Poshmark on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

