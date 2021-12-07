PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 37.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

PPG stock opened at $164.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

