Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of POAI opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 1,887.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POAI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Predictive Oncology by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,284,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Predictive Oncology by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 275,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Predictive Oncology (POAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.