Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Prelude Therapeutics were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $464,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $456,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

PRLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $95.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $653.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

