Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 169,172 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 188,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 61,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 848.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 28,974 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

MOO opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.78. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $75.32 and a 52 week high of $97.17.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.