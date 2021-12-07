Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 153.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.36.

Shares of SPOT opened at $232.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

