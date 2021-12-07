Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 620 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CBIZ worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in CBIZ by 16.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 23.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CBIZ during the second quarter worth about $225,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBZ opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

