Project TXA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $74,377.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $74,377.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.53 or 0.00006996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00058538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.90 or 0.08475114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00082798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,113.58 or 1.01263179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars.

