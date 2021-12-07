ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $20.73

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $18.86. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 588,646 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

