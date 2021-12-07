ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $13.27.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.