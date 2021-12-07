Provention Bio (PRVB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) recently:

12/3/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

12/2/2021 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

11/24/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

11/23/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/23/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/23/2021 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

11/16/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

11/13/2021 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

11/10/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Provention Bio stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911. Corporate insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

