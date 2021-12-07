ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 3,113 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

