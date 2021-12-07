ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 1,161 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

