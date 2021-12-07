ProVise Management Group LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,193,000 after purchasing an additional 438,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,763,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

NYSE:CMP opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.33. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.