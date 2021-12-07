ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of XMMO opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day moving average is $86.92.

