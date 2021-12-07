ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 3,069 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.68.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $4,047,313.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $1,557,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock valued at $98,012,301. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.72.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.