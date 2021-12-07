ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $194.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

