ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

