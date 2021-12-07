Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.57

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $33.04, with a volume of 10097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,454 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,700 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

