PutinCoin (PUT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $569.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $184,900.15 and approximately $569.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,322.37 or 0.99006482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00048688 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00033176 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $419.62 or 0.00809502 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

