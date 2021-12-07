Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 10th

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

TSE:QTRH opened at C$2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.54. The stock has a market cap of C$292.44 million and a PE ratio of -12.85. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of C$2.17 and a 52 week high of C$3.11.

QTRH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$3.80 target price on Quarterhill and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

