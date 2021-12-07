Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

QTRH stock opened at C$2.57 on Tuesday. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of C$2.17 and a 52 week high of C$3.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$292.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$3.80 target price on shares of Quarterhill and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

