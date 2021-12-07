QuickSwap Trading 19% Lower This Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $269.95 or 0.00535852 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 19% lower against the dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $88.30 million and $15.58 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

