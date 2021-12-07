Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDWR. Oppenheimer cut Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th.

RDWR stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.27. 8,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,214. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.99. Radware has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Radware by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Radware by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Radware by 1.4% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 90,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

