Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.80.

NGT opened at C$71.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$69.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$75.84. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$66.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

