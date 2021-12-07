Raymond James Boosts Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target to C$77.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS DYNDF traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.99. 377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

