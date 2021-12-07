Raymond James Boosts Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$77.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DND. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.20.

DND stock traded up C$5.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 634,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,489. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.08. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$33.52 and a twelve month high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

