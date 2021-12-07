Raymond James Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$44.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight Capital increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.33.

TSE TECK.B traded up C$1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$35.32. 1,470,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.21. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$21.65 and a one year high of C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

