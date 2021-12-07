Raymond James Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$44.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight Capital increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.33.

TSE TECK.B traded up C$1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$35.32. 1,470,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.21. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$21.65 and a one year high of C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

