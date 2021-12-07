Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 53 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $353.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.28. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.45 and a fifty-two week high of $364.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.95.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

