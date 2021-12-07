Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 100.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,687,000 after buying an additional 435,323 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 23.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 88,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.5% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,160,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,264,000 after buying an additional 70,441 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

CAH stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.