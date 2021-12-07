Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $244,000 Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $609,855,000 after buying an additional 138,583 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Maximus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,861,000 after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Maximus by 22.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 830,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,060,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,292,000 after purchasing an additional 40,295 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMS opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.94 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

