Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $315,000 Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $351.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.78 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.