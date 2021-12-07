Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $152.61 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $158.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

