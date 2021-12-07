Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $265,000 in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 331.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 86,516 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,466,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 161.0% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.21. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on PCH. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

